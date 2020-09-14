Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for RH (RH)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Hold rating on RH (RH) on September 11. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $381.45, close to its 52-week high of $410.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 72.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RH with a $396.80 average price target, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

RH’s market cap is currently $7.44B and has a P/E ratio of 45.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -118.68.

RH operates as a holding company which operates the business through its subsidiary Restoration Hardware, Inc. It offers furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, as well as baby and child products. The company operates an integrated business with multiple channels of distribution including galleries, source books and websites. The company was founded by Stephen J. Gordon in 1980 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, CA.

