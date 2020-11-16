Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 62.0% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Prestige Brand Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $39.00, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Prestige Brand Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $237 million and net profit of $44.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $238 million and had a net profit of $33.25 million.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare, and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.