Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for PLx Pharma (PLXP)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on PLx Pharma (PLXP). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 44.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PLx Pharma with a $12.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PLx Pharma’s market cap is currently $173.9M and has a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.98.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PLx Pharma, Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard delivery system. Its products include Vazalore 325 mg and PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg. The company was founded by Ronald R. Zimmerman on November 12, 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.