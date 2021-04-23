Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Old Dominion Freight (ODFL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $250.75, close to its 52-week high of $255.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 80.3% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, GFL Environmental, and Norfolk Southern.

Old Dominion Freight has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $244.90, a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

Old Dominion Freight’s market cap is currently $29.08B and has a P/E ratio of 43.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.63.

Founded in 1934, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a North Carolina-based company, which provides regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.