Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Murphy USA (MUSA)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Hold rating on Murphy USA (MUSA) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $123.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 75.5% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Murphy USA is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $135.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Murphy USA’s market cap is currently $3.61B and has a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MUSA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Murphy USA, Inc. engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.