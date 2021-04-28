Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Masco (MAS)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on Masco (MAS) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.99, close to its 52-week high of $65.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

Masco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.60.

Based on Masco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.86 billion and net profit of $195 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 billion and had a net profit of $453 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAS in relation to earlier this year.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools. The Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints and coating products; and cabinet, door, window, and other hardware. The company was founded by Alex Manoogian in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, MI.