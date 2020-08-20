Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Lowe’s (LOW)

Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock maintained a Hold rating on Lowe’s (LOW) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $158.28, close to its 52-week high of $162.89.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 59.8% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

Lowe’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $173.44.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lowe’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.68 billion and net profit of $1.34 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.74 billion and had a net profit of $1.05 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, NC.

Read More on LOW: