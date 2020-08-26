Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Intelsat (INTEQ)

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Intelsat (INTEQ). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.56, close to its 52-week low of $0.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 66.1% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Iridium Communications, United States Cellular, and ATN International.

Intelsat has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.29 and a one-year low of $0.13. Currently, Intelsat has an average volume of 2.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INTEQ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and ISPs. The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on July 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More on INTEQ: