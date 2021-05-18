Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Fisker (FSR)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Fisker (FSR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.22, close to its 52-week low of $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 57.4% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fisker with a $25.86 average price target, implying a 145.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It seeks to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

