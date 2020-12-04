Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Exantas Capital (XAN)

In a report issued on May 11, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Exantas Capital (XAN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 68.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Exantas Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

The company has a one-year high of $12.51 and a one-year low of $0.95. Currently, Exantas Capital has an average volume of 1.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XAN in relation to earlier this year.

Exantas Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of real estate finance services. It focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.