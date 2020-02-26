Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Emera (EMRAF)

In a report released today, David Quezada from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Emera (EMRAF), with a price target of C$63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.80, close to its 52-week high of $46.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Quezada is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 75.9% success rate. Quezada covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Northland Power, and Fortis.

Emera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.53, implying a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$59.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.35 and a one-year low of $34.00. Currently, Emera has an average volume of 5,149.

Emera, Inc. is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution and gas transmission and distribution. The company was founded on July 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.