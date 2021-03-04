Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Hold rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $101.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 66.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollar Tree with a $120.40 average price target, representing a 25.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $115.45 and a one-year low of $60.20. Currently, Dollar Tree has an average volume of 2.01M.

Dollar Tree, Inc. owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The company offers selection of everyday basic products and its supplement these basic, everyday items with seasonal, closeout and promotional merchandise. The merchandise mix consists of three types: Consumable, Variety categories and Seasonal merchandise. The Consumable merchandise includes candy and food, health and beauty care, and household consumables such as paper, plastics and household chemicals and in select stores, frozen and refrigerated food. The Variety categories merchandise includes toys, durable house wares, gifts, party goods, greeting cards, soft lines and other items. The Seasonal goods include Easter, Halloween and Christmas merchandise. Dollar Tree was founded by J. Douglas Perry and Macon F. Brock, Jr. in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, VA.

