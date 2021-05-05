Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Delek Logistics (DKL)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Delek Logistics (DKL). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 60.6% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delek Logistics is a Hold with an average price target of $36.00.

Based on Delek Logistics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $140 million and net profit of $40.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $139 million and had a net profit of $21.64 million.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling. The Pipelines & Transportation segment consists of crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. The Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling segment provides marketing services for refined products output of the Tyler refinery, other than jet fuel and petroleum coke. Delek Logistics Partners was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.