Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for DaVita (DVA)

In a report released today, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on DaVita (DVA). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 59.5% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DaVita is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.67, a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $92.67 and a one-year low of $60.03. Currently, DaVita has an average volume of 1.07M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DaVita, Inc. engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services; and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives segment consist primarily of pharmacy services, disease management services, vascular access services, clinical research programs, physician services, direct primary care, end stage renal disease seamless care organizations, and comprehensive care. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.