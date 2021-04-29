Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Community Health (CYH)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Community Health (CYH). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Community Health with a $9.80 average price target, implying a -5.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Community Health’s market cap is currently $1.39B and has a P/E ratio of 2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.24.

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.