Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.52, close to its 52-week high of $9.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 70.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Colony Credit Real Estate.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Colony Credit Real Estate’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $103 million and GAAP net loss of $52.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $131 million and had a net profit of $33.95 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Loan Portfolio, CRE Debt Securities, Net Leased Real Estate, Other, and Corporate. The Loan Portfolio segment focuses on CRE debt investments. The CRE Debt Securities segment consists of investing in CMBS. The Net Leased Real Estate segment comprises of investments in commercial real estate. The other segment includes direct investments in non core operating real estate. The Corporate segment deals with corporate level asset management and other fees, related party and general and administrative expenses. The company was founded on August 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.