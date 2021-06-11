Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Chewy (CHWY)

Raymond James analyst Nicholas Bacchus maintained a Hold rating on Chewy (CHWY) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Bacchus is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 100.0% success rate. Bacchus covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Carvana Co, Wayfair, and Vroom.

Chewy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.18.

Based on Chewy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.04 billion and net profit of $21.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.35 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $60.94 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHWY in relation to earlier this year.

Florida-based Chewy, Inc. is an online retailer of pet food, pet supplies, prescriptions and other pet-related products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. It serves its customers through its retail website, www.chewy.com, and its mobile applications.

