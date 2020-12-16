Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Bloom Energy (BE)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Bloom Energy (BE). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 59.5% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Occidental Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bloom Energy with a $26.33 average price target, a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.04 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Bloom Energy has an average volume of 6.98M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BE in relation to earlier this year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann, and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.