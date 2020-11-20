Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.68, close to its 52-week high of $38.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 54.0% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Wesco International, and HD Supply Holdings.

Beacon Roofing Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.50.

Based on Beacon Roofing Supply’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.79 billion and GAAP net loss of $6.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.92 billion and had a net profit of $30.99 million.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.