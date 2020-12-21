Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.8% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Wesco International, and HD Supply Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Beacon Roofing Supply with a $41.67 average price target.

Based on Beacon Roofing Supply’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.02 billion and net profit of $71.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.03 billion and had a net profit of $27.39 million.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.