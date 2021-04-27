Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Azul SA (AZUL)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth reiterated a Hold rating on Azul SA (AZUL) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 58.4% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Frontier Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Azul SA with a $20.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.84 and a one-year low of $5.60. Currently, Azul SA has an average volume of 1.31M.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports. The company was founded by David Neeleman on January 03, 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.