Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Axon Enterprise (AXON)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Axon Enterprise (AXON). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $165.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 73.4% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Axon Enterprise with a $184.80 average price target, representing a 14.9% upside. In a report issued on February 12, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $179.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $212.37 and a one-year low of $50.05. Currently, Axon Enterprise has an average volume of 651.6K.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services. The Software and Sensors segment includes devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. The company was founded by Patrick W. Smith and Thomas P. Smith on September 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.