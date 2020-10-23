Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.4% and a 41.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

Based on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $85.81 million and GAAP net loss of $192K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.05 million and had a net profit of $47.79 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets and distributes enoxaparin, cortrosyn, amphadase, naloxone, lidocaine jelly, as well as various other critical and non-critical care drugs. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segment manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. The company was founded by Zi-Ping Luo and Yong Feng Zhang on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.