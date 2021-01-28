Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Zymeworks (ZYME)

In a report released today, David Novak from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Zymeworks (ZYME). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 52.1% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Knight Therapeutics, and Ziopharm Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zymeworks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.56.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zymeworks’ market cap is currently $2.02B and has a P/E ratio of -10.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.61.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZYME in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zymeworks, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani, and Andrew S. Wright on September 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.