Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Buy rating on Wintrust Financial (WTFC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.5% and a 25.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wintrust Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.00, representing a -5.7% downside. In a report issued on October 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on Wintrust Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $424 million and net profit of $21.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $364 million and had a net profit of $81.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WTFC in relation to earlier this year.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC; trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.