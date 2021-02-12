Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Buy rating on Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 67.3% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Easterly Government Properties, Corporate Office Properties, and Armada Hoffler Properties.

Washington Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment’s market cap is currently $1.94B and has a P/E ratio of 39.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.48.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.