Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Uniti Group (UNIT)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on Uniti Group (UNIT) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 59.4% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Verizon, and Switch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Uniti Group with a $9.40 average price target.

Based on Uniti Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $266 million and GAAP net loss of $78.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $264 million and had a net profit of $38.72 million.

Uniti Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis. The Fiber Infrastructure segment refers to the operations of the fiber business of the company, Uniti Fiber, which provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and dark fiber, to the telecommunications industry. The Towers segment encompasses Uniti Towers, which acquires and construct tower-related real estate in the United States and Latin America. The Consumer CLEC segment is the operations of Talk America, which provides local telephone, high-speed internet and long distance services to customers in the eastern and central United States. The Corporate segment is consist of corporate and back office functions of the company. The company was founded in February 2014 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.