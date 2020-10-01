Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Two Harbors (TWO)

In a report issued on August 6, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Two Harbors (TWO). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 57.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Two Harbors with a $6.00 average price target, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Two Harbors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $174 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $90.56 million.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

