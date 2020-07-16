Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur maintained a Buy rating on Trilogy Metals (TMQ) yesterday and set a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.94.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 45.6% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Teck Resources, and Trevali Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trilogy Metals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.21, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report issued on July 10, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.79 and a one-year low of $1.03. Currently, Trilogy Metals has an average volume of 185.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trilogy Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its properties include Arctic and Bornite deposits. The company was founded on April 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.