Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Tpg Re Finance (TRTX)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tpg Re Finance (TRTX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 58.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

The the analyst consensus on Tpg Re Finance is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Based on Tpg Re Finance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $44.14 million and net profit of $42.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.81 million and had a net profit of $31.97 million.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.