Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Summit Hotel Properties (INN), with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 67.1% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Summit Hotel Properties with a $8.83 average price target.

Summit Hotel Properties’ market cap is currently $872.1M and has a P/E ratio of -8.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.85.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are typically located in markets with multiple demand generators such as corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.