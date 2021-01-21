Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 70.6% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.75, which is a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.50 price target.

Based on Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.11 million and net profit of $81.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.41 million and had a net profit of $30.34 million.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company, which focuses on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment comprises first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity, and other investments. The company was founded in July 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.