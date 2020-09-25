Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Signature Bank (SBNY)

In a report released yesterday, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Signature Bank (SBNY). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.2% and a 21.7% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, First Financial Bancorp, and German American Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Signature Bank is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $138.25.

The company has a one-year high of $148.64 and a one-year low of $68.98. Currently, Signature Bank has an average volume of 405.3K.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial bank services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.