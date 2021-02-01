Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Buy rating on Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $95.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 54.5% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

The the analyst consensus on Ryanair Holdings is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $118.17 and a one-year low of $44.44. Currently, Ryanair Holdings has an average volume of 552K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It includes scheduled services, internet, and other related services to third parties across a European route network. It also offers various ancillary services, and other activities connected with its core air passenger service, as well as non-flight scheduled services, internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. The company was founded on June 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.