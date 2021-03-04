Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Roxgold (ROGFF)

Raymond James analyst Craig Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF) today and set a price target of C$2.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.19.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $2.10 average price target, implying a 73.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.80 price target.

Roxgold’s market cap is currently $444M and has a P/E ratio of 23.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.17.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.