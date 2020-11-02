Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster reiterated a Buy rating on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) yesterday and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 67.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Riverview Bancorp with a $5.50 average price target.

Riverview Bancorp’s market cap is currently $104.3M and has a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.87.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It focuses on providing service and financial products to commercial and retail customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.