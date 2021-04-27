Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Polaris (PII)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Polaris (PII). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.92, close to its 52-week high of $147.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 67.9% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Polaris is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $148.43, a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Based on Polaris’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion and net profit of $199 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.74 billion and had a net profit of $99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PII in relation to earlier this year. Last month, James P. Williams, the SVP-CHRO of PII sold 30,000 shares for a total of $4,165,050.

Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.