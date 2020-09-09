Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for PCB Bancorp (PCB)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on PCB Bancorp (PCB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 36.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

The the analyst consensus on PCB Bancorp is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

PCB Bancorp’s market cap is currently $143.8M and has a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.65.

PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It includes personal and business checking accounts and savings accounts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.