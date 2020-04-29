Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Omega Healthcare (OHI)

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes maintained a Buy rating on Omega Healthcare (OHI) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 57.7% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Extra Space Storage, and Healthcare Realty.

Omega Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $45.23 and a one-year low of $13.33. Currently, Omega Healthcare has an average volume of 2.97M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.