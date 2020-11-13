Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 47.2% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals with a $50.00 average price target.

Based on Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.56 million.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

