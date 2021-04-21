Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Maximus (MMS)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Buy rating on Maximus (MMS) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.24, close to its 52-week high of $96.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 72.4% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maximus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.00.

The company has a one-year high of $96.05 and a one-year low of $60.00. Currently, Maximus has an average volume of 313.4K.

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: Health Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Human Services. The Health Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment includes process solutions, program management, as well as system and software development, and maintenance services for various United States federal civilian programs. The Human Services segment comprises of national, state, and county human services agencies with a variety of business process services, and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education institutions, and other human services programs. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.