Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)

Jason Carr- August 17, 2020, 12:11 PM EDT

In a report released today, David Novak from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF), with a price target of C$10.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 33.3% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Leap Therapeutics, and IMV.

Knight Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.10, representing a 38.8% upside. In a report issued on August 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.68 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, Knight Therapeutics has an average volume of 1,557.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

