Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Buy rating on Kinder Morgan (KMI) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 58.6% success rate. Jenkins covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kinder Morgan with a $18.64 average price target.

Kinder Morgan’s market cap is currently $33.18B and has a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KMI in relation to earlier this year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company, which engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas; gasoline; crude oil; carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals; and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel. The firm operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Product Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment engages in the ownership and operation of major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities. The CO2 segment focuses on the production, transportation, and marketing of CO2 to oil fields that use CO2 as a flooding medium for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields to increase production. The Terminals segment consists of the ownership and operation of liquids and bulk terminal facilities located throughout the U.S. and portions of Canada that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, ethanol and bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer, steel and ores. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL and crude oil and condensate pipelines that primarily deliver, among other products, gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, propane, crude oil, and condensate to various markets. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment operates the Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada and the state of Washington. The company was founded by Richard D. Kinder and William V. Morgan in February 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

