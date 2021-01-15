Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for JB Hunt (JBHT)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on JB Hunt (JBHT), with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $148.66, close to its 52-week high of $153.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 78.0% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JB Hunt is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $145.11, implying a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $167.00 price target.

JB Hunt’s market cap is currently $16.06B and has a P/E ratio of 32.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers. The DCS segment includes private fleet conversion and final-mile delivery services. The ICS segment provides a single-source logistics management for clients who intends to outsource their transportation activities. It offers flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, less-than-truckload, dry-van, and intermodal freight services. The JBT segment is responsible for full-load, dry-van freight that is transported via roads and highways. The company was founded by Johnnie Bryan Hunt, Sr. and Johnelle D. Hunt on August 10, 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, AR.