Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Home Depot (HD)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot (HD) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $260.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Depot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $315.63, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $323.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $292.95 and a one-year low of $140.63. Currently, Home Depot has an average volume of 4.28M.

Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer, which engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products. It offers home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental. The company was founded by Bernard Marcus, Arthur M. Blank, Kenneth Gerald Langone and Pat Farrah on June 29, 1978 and is headquartered at Atlanta, GA.

