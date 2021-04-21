Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.75, close to its 52-week high of $16.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.09, which is a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s market cap is currently $20.49B and has a P/E ratio of -46.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HPE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a broad portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions. The Intelligent Edge segment comprises of enterprise networking and security solutions for businesses of any size, offering secure connectivity for campus and branch environments, operating under the Aruba brand. The Financial Services segment offers investment solutions, such as leasing, financing, information technology consumption, utility programs and asset management services. The Corporate Investments segment includes Hewlett Packard Labs and certain business incubation projects. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.