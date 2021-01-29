Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for First Business Financial (FBIZ)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on First Business Financial (FBIZ). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 83.9% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Business Financial.

First Business Financial’s market cap is currently $158.4M and has a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FBIZ in relation to earlier this year.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking, and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.