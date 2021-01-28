Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Buy rating on Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 89.3% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Midwest Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Farmers National Banc Oh with a $13.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.47 and a one-year low of $9.82. Currently, Farmers National Banc Oh has an average volume of 53.2K.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which supervises its subsidiaries’ banking operations. It operates through the following segments: Trust, Bank and Retirement Consulting. The firm engages in securities underwriting and dealing, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking activities through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.