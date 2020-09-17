Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Dynatrace (DT)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace (DT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, ServiceNow, and MobileIron.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynatrace with a $49.22 average price target, implying a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Based on Dynatrace’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $156 million and net profit of $12.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $123 million and had a GAAP net loss of $49.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DT in relation to earlier this year.

Dynatrace, Inc. offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.