Raymond James Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 68.3% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Crescent Capital BDC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $19.95 and a one-year low of $10.24. Currently, Crescent Capital BDC has an average volume of 28.51K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCAP in relation to earlier this year.

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects.